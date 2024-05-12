Raichur district moves one rank up in SSLC ranking

Raichur district has moved up to the 30th place from 31st in the State ranking list in SSLC examination in terms of passing percentage.

Despite claims about various initiatives taken by the Education Department, nothing much has improved and the pass percentage is going down every year.

Including repeaters, private and private regulars, a total of 31,188 students appeared for the examinations and of them, 19,087 passed for an overall pass percentage of 61.20. Considering this, the district stands in the 30th place in the State ranking list.

According to data provided by the officials of the Education Department, 29,527 fresh students appeared for the examination, and of them, 18,746 passed for a pass percentage of 63.49.

The taluk-wise results (freshers) are as follows: In Deodurga 4,092 students appeared and of them, 3,232 passed the exam, in Sindhanur 5,611 students appeared and of them, 4,363 cleared the exam, in Manvi 5,505 students appeared and of them, 3,365 passed the exam, in Lingsugur 6,136 students appeared and of them, 3,600 cleared the exam and finally, in Raichur 8,183 students appeared for the examination and of them, 4,186 passed it.

However, the performance of individual students is promising. Mohammad Adil secured 618 marks out of 625 to become the topper in the district.

The other toppers are Ramanagouda 617 marks, Mallikarjun 616, Raghuram 615, Sanjana, Bhoomika and Imran both 613, Seethamma 612, Manojkumar, Umme Waraqa and Anjali have secured 611 marks out of 625.

