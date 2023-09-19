HamberMenu
Raichur district administration urged to release water into canal to provide drinking water to Hokrani village

September 19, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene activists have urged the Raichur district administration to take immediate action to release water into distribution canal No 98 and provide drinking water to Hokrani village in Sirwar taluk of Raichur district.

Submitting a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner in Raichur on Tuesday, they said that residents of Hokrani village are facing severe drinking water shortage.

As a result of this, residents are forced to walk miles to bring drinking water back home. Therefore, the district administration should release water from the Ganekal reservoir into the distribution canal No 98 to fill the water tank constructed near the village to solve the drinking water crisis, they said.

Lakshmangouda Kadagamdoddi, Narasappa Yadav, Abdul Majeed, Akkamma, Ramesh and others were present.

