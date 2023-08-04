ADVERTISEMENT

Raichur DC appeals to public to get vaccinated under Indradhanush 5.0

August 04, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Raichur L. Chandrashekhar Nayak has asked officials to ensure that the Indradhanush 5.0 vaccination drive, which is meant to vaccinate children below five years and pregnant women against measles and rubella, was carried out effectively.

Chairing the task force committee meeting in Raichur on Friday, he also appealed to the public to get children below five years and pregnant women vaccinated as the drive was being conducted at all district health centres, sub centres and anganwadi Kendras.

He said that first phase of Indradhanush 5.0 would be held from August 7 to 12 and second from September 11 to 16 and third and final phase from October 9 to 14. “Officers should put their best efforts to make the first phase of the drive successful,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Commissioner also released the posters of Indradhanush vaccination drive detailing how this is an important drive to eradicate the measles and rubella infection.

Surendra Babu, District Health and Family Welfare Department, Nandita, District RCH officer, Ganesh, District Vigilance officer, Vijay Shankar, District Surgeon, Shankargowda Patil, District Ayush officer, Shamir, Talauk Health Officer and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US