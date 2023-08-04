Raichur DC appeals to public to get vaccinated under Indradhanush 5.0

August 04, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - YADGIR

Deputy Commissioner of Raichur L. Chandrashekhar Nayak has asked officials to ensure that the Indradhanush 5.0 vaccination drive, which is meant to vaccinate children below five years and pregnant women against measles and rubella, was carried out effectively.

Chairing the task force committee meeting in Raichur on Friday, he also appealed to the public to get children below five years and pregnant women vaccinated as the drive was being conducted at all district health centres, sub centres and anganwadi Kendras.

He said that first phase of Indradhanush 5.0 would be held from August 7 to 12 and second from September 11 to 16 and third and final phase from October 9 to 14. “Officers should put their best efforts to make the first phase of the drive successful,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner also released the posters of Indradhanush vaccination drive detailing how this is an important drive to eradicate the measles and rubella infection.

