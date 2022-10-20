Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Raichur district today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will resume Bharat Jodo Yatra from Chatnalli village in Andhra Pradesh, and will enter Karnataka near Gillesuguru Raichur district border via Tungabhadra Bridge on Friday morning.

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 20, 2022 22:20 IST

As per the itinerary, he will pass through the Raichur Rural and City Assembly constituencies and interact with farmers at Gillesuguru and stay at overnight Yaragera village.  

On Saturday, he will start padayatra from Yaragera towards Raichur and address the public rally to be held near Basaveshwar Circle in Raichur and stay at Yaramaras. On Sunday, he will start padayatra and cross the State border near Krishna Bridge and enter Telangana State. 

The Home Department has taken necessary security arrangement to ensure smooth padayatra. The District Administration has imposed restrictions on vehicular movement en route. The police will divert vehicles on the road to Mantralayam from Raichur and Shaktinagar and Shanti Nagar to Manvi.

The alternate temporary routes for those who are going to Mantralayam from Raichur are as follows : Tuntapur cross, Jambaladinni, Puchhaladinni, Idapanur, Ganadal, Gillesuguru. Per contra, the vehiculars should use the route from Gillesuguru, Turukanadoni, Puratipli, Nagalapur, Khanapur (U) and Ashapur to reach Raichur. 

Those going to Mantralayam from Shatki Nagar should use the route from Sagalakunta, Singanodi and Gillesuguru. And those who are going to Manvi from Shakti Nagar should use the road from Kukanur cross and Marched and through bypass. 

No vehicles are allowed to use the road where padayatra is going while pedestrians can use the road, the officials have said.

