Rahul visits Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam

Kumar Buradikatti
October 20, 2022 22:44 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in Mantralayam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress entered Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, and party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the march, visited the Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in the evening. He was in traditional attire that the mutt had been following for centuries. 

As per the mutt traditions, Mr. Gandhi was first taken to the temple of Goddess Manchalamma, the Aadi Devate of the village, for darshan and then to the Moola Brindavan of Sri Raghavendra Swami. Authorities later showed the mutt premises to Mr. Gandhi before taking him to Sri Subudhendra Tirtha Swami, head of Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt.

Mr. Gandhi was later felicitated as per mutt traditions. In his conversation with the seer, Mr. Gandhi informed him that the purpose of Bharat Jodo Yatra was uniting the people of India who were divided along many cultural identities, castes and faith. It was learnt that the seer expressed happiness at Mr. Gandhi’s visit to the mutt and wished him success for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Later, Mr. Gandhi returned to Chatnalli, his place of stay.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and KPCC secretary N.S. Boseraju accompanied Mr. Gandhi.

