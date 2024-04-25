ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul to visit Vijayapura for party rally today

April 25, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the meeting on BLDE (Deemed to be University) new campus in Vijayapura. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Vijayapura to campaign for party nominee Raju (H.R.) Alagur on Friday.

District in-charge Minister M.B. Patil inspected preparations on the BLDE (Deemed to be University) new campus on Thursday.

A huge stage has been constructed for the programme on BLDE (Deemed to be University) new campus where a wide pendulum has been installed.

After inspecting this stage and the place where the public will sit, the Minister gave instructions to the workers about the measures to be taken to conduct the programme smoothly.

Rahul Gandhi will speak at the campaign meeting on Friday at 11 a.m. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and others will participate in it.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s arrival is not yet confirmed as he is campaigning in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. All the district Ministers, MLAs, the former MLAs and Congress leaders will be present. “We hope that over 50,000 people will attend the meeting,” the Minister said.

Mr. Patil claimed that during the 2018 elections, the campaign meetings of both Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were held in the district on the same day and more people had attended the Congress rally.

“It will happen again. Even this time, people will come to our rally, compare our schemes and discuss,” Mr. Patil said.

Congress District Committee president M.S. Loni, party leaders A.H. Mushrif, Baburajendra Nayak, Fayaz Kaladagi and others were present.

