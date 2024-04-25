GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rahul to visit Vijayapura for party rally today

April 25, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the meeting on BLDE (Deemed to be University) new campus in Vijayapura.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the meeting on BLDE (Deemed to be University) new campus in Vijayapura. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Vijayapura to campaign for party nominee Raju (H.R.) Alagur on Friday.

District in-charge Minister M.B. Patil inspected preparations on the BLDE (Deemed to be University) new campus on Thursday.

A huge stage has been constructed for the programme on BLDE (Deemed to be University) new campus where a wide pendulum has been installed.

After inspecting this stage and the place where the public will sit, the Minister gave instructions to the workers about the measures to be taken to conduct the programme smoothly.

Rahul Gandhi will speak at the campaign meeting on Friday at 11 a.m. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and others will participate in it.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s arrival is not yet confirmed as he is campaigning in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. All the district Ministers, MLAs, the former MLAs and Congress leaders will be present. “We hope that over 50,000 people will attend the meeting,” the Minister said.

Mr. Patil claimed that during the 2018 elections, the campaign meetings of both Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were held in the district on the same day and more people had attended the Congress rally.

“It will happen again. Even this time, people will come to our rally, compare our schemes and discuss,” Mr. Patil said.

Congress District Committee president M.S. Loni, party leaders A.H. Mushrif, Baburajendra Nayak, Fayaz Kaladagi and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.