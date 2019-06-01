Rahul to take a call on Cabinet revamp

After a marathon meeting till late in the night on Thursday, senior Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal, have now left the issue of the State Cabinet expansion and revamp to the party’s central leadership.

Mr. Venugopal and Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who were in Delhi on Friday, are learnt to have discussed the issue with party president Rahul Gandhi.

On Thursday, after a breakfast meeting with Ministers, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah had said there would be “a reshuffle when the time comes”.

On Friday, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said a final decision would be taken after the Chief Minister returns from Delhi.