ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul to address rally in Kolar on April 5

March 28, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

It will be at the same venue where he delivered the ‘Modi surname’ speech

The Hindu Bureau

Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha, will address a mega rally of the Congress on April 5 in Kolar, the place where he made the controversial speech in 2019 that led to a defamation case and his subsequent disqualification.

Congress sources confirmed on Tuesday that the party would hold a function and Mr. Gandhi would address the public. The Congress has decided to hold the event at the same venue in Kolar and use it to its advantage ahead of the Assembly polls in the State, sources added.

Earlier speech

Seeking votes for Congress candidate K.H. Muniyappa in Kolar at an election rally ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Gandhi had asked, “I have a question. Why do all of the thieves have ‘Modi’ in their names? Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. And if we search a bit more, many more Modis will come out.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah’s demand

Sources also said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been given ticket to contest from Varuna constituency in Mysuru district, has been putting pressure on the party high command to allow him to contest from Kolar constituency also in the coming Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, this time, seven-time MP Mr. Muniyappa himself, for the first time, will be contesting elections to the Legislative Assembly from the Devanahalli (SC) Reserved constituency on the outskirts of Bengaluru. His daughter Roopakala M. is fielded from Kolar Gold Fields (SC) Reserved constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US