Rahul to address public rally in Ballari on October 15

The Hindu Bureau
October 10, 2022 18:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through Karnataka, is set to address a public rally in Ballari in October 15. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah held a preparatory meeting on Monday at Raichur in this regard. Meanwhile, the yatra passed through Tumakuru and entered Chitradurga in central Karnataka on Monday. It will then move to northern districts. At Hiriyur, Mr. Gandhi attended a condolence meeting for Samajvadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away, and described him as a “true warrior of grassroots politics.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app