Rahul to address public rally in Ballari on October 15

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through Karnataka, is set to address a public rally in Ballari in October 15. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah held a preparatory meeting on Monday at Raichur in this regard. Meanwhile, the yatra passed through Tumakuru and entered Chitradurga in central Karnataka on Monday. It will then move to northern districts. At Hiriyur, Mr. Gandhi attended a condolence meeting for Samajvadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away, and described him as a “true warrior of grassroots politics.”