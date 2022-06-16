‘Rahul targeted because he has emerged as a political threat to BJP’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President R. Dhruvanarayan said the BJP Government at the Centre had started targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he had emerged as a political threat to the saffron party.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Thursday, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said that Congress leaders including party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were being “continuously harassed” in the National Herald case at it was part of the BJP’s “vendetta politics”.

Mr. Dhruvanarayan also came down heavily on the BJP Government for “taking law into its hands” and committing “political atrocity” on party leaders including former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and several other senior Congress leaders from the Centre as well as the State including D.K. Suresh.

He claimed that there was no future for the “vendetta politics” pursued by the BJP.

There was no need for a political family like the Gandhisto indulge in money laundering as alleged by the Centre. If they wished they could have amassed thousands of crores of rupees as their three generations had served as the country’s Prime Minister – Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Their assets were open to public scrutiny in the declarations that they had submitted at the time of contesting elections.

On the contrary, the family has donated its own property, he said referring to the conversion of Mr. Nehru’s ancestral home in Allahabad into a museum.