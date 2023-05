May 07, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reiterated his party’s promise in its manifesto to set up a Gig Workers’ Welfare Board in Karnataka with a corpus fund of ₹3,000 crore and provide minimum hourly wages. He held an interaction with a group of gig workers at a private hotel here and spoke to them about their issues over a cup of coffee and masala dosa. He also accompanied a delivery partner, riding pillion.