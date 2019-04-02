Rahul must apologise if he cannot prove charge: Yeddyurappa

State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa, while calling charges levelled against him by AICC president Rahul Gandhi as false and baseless, has demanded an apology from the latter if he failed to prove the charge.

“Rahul Gandhi accusing me of distributing ₹1,800 crore to senior BJP leaders, including L.K. Advani and Arun Jaitley, relying on a false information, does not suit the post he holds,” Mr Yeddyurappa said to presspersons here on Tuesday. “If Mr. Rahul proves the charge, I will retire from active politics. If he doesn’t then he should tender an apology in public,” he said.

He also criticised Rahul Gandhi of giving false assurances to people on waiving off farm loans. He said the coalition government in the State, which had announced waiving off of farm loans to the tune of ₹46,000 crore, had failed even after nine months in office.

“In a span of five years, the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased because of his good administration that helped development of the country and welfare of people. We are confident of winning over 300 seats across the country including 22 in Karnataka,” he said.