ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Jarkiholi, Youth Congress leader, gets stuck in lift

August 21, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Rahul Jarkiholi (centre), Youth Congress leader, emerging from the lift after its doors were forced open by the staff of the district civil hospital in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Rahul Jarkiholi, Youth Congress leader and son of Satish Jarkiholi, Minister for Public Works, and his associates, got stuck in the lift in the district civil hospital for some time on Monday.

Rahul Jarkiholi, had come to the hospital to distribute milk to the patients. He gave away milk, bread and fruits to some patients on the ground floor. Then he entered the elevator to access the other floors but it stopped mid way. The group was stuck in the lift for nearly half an hour. Hospital staff and police then opened the doors forcibly.

Rahul Jarkiholi is an office-bearer of the Manava Bandhutva Vedike, an NGO founded by his father to combat blind belief. MBV members celebrate Basava Panchami and distribute milk to the poor, patients and children to discourage the ritual of offering milk to idols on Naga Panchami.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US