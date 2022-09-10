Rahul has waged a war against Indian State: Smriti Irani

Adhitya K V 10402
September 10, 2022 22:09 IST

Bengaluru

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ received much scorn at the BJP event on Saturday. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, who defeated Mr. Rahul at Amethi in 2019, said he was doing the yatra along with those who had called for the dismemberment of India, who he had inducted into the party. “Mr. Rahul has waged a war against the very structure of the Indian State,” she alleged. BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi also claimed Mr. Rahul was doing the yatra with the “tukde tukde gang”.

‘The future Bengaluru’

Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai described Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Chickaballapur, and Nelamangala towns to the north of Bengaluru as “future Bengaluru” and said his government would soon bring out a master plan for these towns to develop them as satellite towns. “This will also help decongest Bengaluru,” he said. Mr Bommai said he had earmarked ₹3,000 crore for the Yettinahole project and hoped they would be able to provide water to parched areas, including Bengaluru Rural district, this year. 

Quotes 

“We have a double engine government. Congress offers you a government with two steering wheels. It is for you to decide which is better for a vehicle, two engines or two steering wheels.” 

Dr. K. Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare 

“B. S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai are like Krishna and Arjuna. With the guidance of Yediyurappa like Krishna we will face the upcoming 2023 assembly elections under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai who will fight like Arjuna.”

Nalin Kumar Kateel, President, BJP - Karnataka 

“It is the contractors’ and private school managements’ associations which have directly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging widespread corruption, not Congress.” 

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah

