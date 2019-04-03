Rahul going to Wayanad after realisinghe will lose in Amethi: Eshwarappa

MLA K.S. Eshwarappa, who is known for controversial statements, has said that even if Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, “take 100 dips in the Ganga, their sins will not wash away”.

Speaking during a procession taken out during the filing of nomination papers by BJP candidate Ramesh Jigajinagi here on Tuesday, he said that the siblings have started visiting temples and following Hindu tradition only to garner votes in the elections.

“Whatever they do, including taking a dip in the Ganga hundred times, their sins will not wash away,” he remarked.

Referring to reports of Mr. Rahul Gandhi planning to contest from Wayanad in Kerala, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the Congress president was contesting from Wayanad because it has more number of Muslims than Hindus.

He said that Mr. Rahul Gandhi has taken the decision after realising that he would be losing the election from Amethi because Hindus will not be voting for him.

“He fears that Hindus in Amethi will not vote for him, therefore, he has decided to also contest from Wayanad that has a sizeable Muslim population,” he said.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in social harmony and wants to take Muslims along with him, Mr. Eshwarappa accused the Congress of preventing Muslims from joining the BJP.

“It is the Congress that has been threatening the Muslims that they will not feel safe with the BJP. By spreading this canard, the Congress has been preventing Muslims from going close to the BJP,” he said.

Also Stating Islamic countries want Mr. Modi to become Prime Minister again, he said that the Congress does not want that to happen.