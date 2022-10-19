Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in State: Book in Kannada, English soon

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-day padayatra by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka will come out as a book. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has proposed the book in English and Kannada documenting his yatra from the time he entered the State from Kerala till he exited the State.

“We believe that the padayatra is historic and the response that it received in the State was awe-inspiring. The yatra’s sole aim is to unite the country and its people. It is not politically motivated as being said by the BJP which is jittery over the response the Bharat Jodo Yatra is receiving wherever it is passing through,” said KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh.

He told reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday that Mr. Gandhi is on a mission to unite the people, while accusing the BJP of dividing the society for political gains. The BJP is unable to digest the yatra’s success and spreading lies about the yatra, he alleged.

“Understanding the yatra’s importance and the impact it had on the State, we are bringing out a multilingual book that documents the experiences of leaders who accompanied Mr. Gandhi, his speeches and interactions with the people, feedback from the progressive leaders, his interviews to the media, the write-ups on the yatra in the newspapers, the blessings that Mr. Gandhi received from the elders during the yatra and the volunteers’ response to the entire exercise,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

The book will cover former Congress president Sonia Gandhi joining the yatra in Mandya district, he added.