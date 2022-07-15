Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to cover 350 km in Karnataka

‘He will enter Karnataka from Kerala through Chamarajanagar’

The Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to be led by party leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Karnataka from Kerala through Chamarajanagar and cover a distance of over 350 km in the State, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters after offering puja at Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Friday, Mr. Shivakumar said he will arrive in Mysuru again on July 19 to disclose the details and route of the padayatra after discussing the matter with the party leaders.

He said an emergency online meeting has been convened by the party general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala on Saturday evening, which will be attended by party leaders including MLAs, office bearers, district unit chiefs, former MLAs, and defeated candidates. The meeting will also discuss the issue of summons to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

With regard to party leader Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday, Mr. Shivakumar said the purpose was to highlight the contribution of the Congress government during its previous tenure. The event is to convey to the people that the party had fulfilled all its promises to the people when it was in power, he said.

On ‘roaring lion’

With regard to his tweet against the “roaring” lion that had replaced the “peaceful” lion in the national emblem atop the new Parliament building, Mr. Shivakumar said the emblem that was adopted when the country became independent should remain.

Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar and other Congress leaders including KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan boarded a KSRTC bus from the foothill to the hill-stop shrine along with the public to offer prayers on Ashada Friday.