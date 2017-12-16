Rahul Gandhi will become India’s future leader: Siddaramaiah

Wishing Rahul Gandhi for taking new responsibility in the Congress party, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that Mr. Rahul Gandhi will become India’s future leader as he had already proved during the Gujarat election campaign by attracting the younger generation widely.
He was talking with presspersons in Raichur on Saturday before leaving for Kalaburagi district to participate in the Sadhana Sambhrama.
'Sonia will still guide party'
Mr. Siddaramaiah said Sonia Gandhi has only retired from the post of president of Congress and not from the politics. “She will always guide the party with ideologies,” he added.
To a question, he said that he will also retire from election politics after the next Assembly election. “Yes, I too had said ‘this is my last election’ in 2013 but decided to contest even in 2018 as communal forces were trying to divide the society on religious basis.”
