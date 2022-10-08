Rahul Gandhi to vote for Cong. president election in Ballari

The Hindu Bureau
October 08, 2022 23:18 IST

Rahul Gandhi and other delegates part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will vote in the Indian National Congress president election on October 17 at a campsite in Ballari, Jairam Ramesh, AICC General Secretary (Communications), said. “The central election authority of the party has decided to set up a polling booth at the campsite in Ballari where all delegates taking part in the Yatra will cast their ballot. October 17 will be a rest day for the Yatra to allow delegates to cast their votes in the president election,” Mr. Ramesh said. 

