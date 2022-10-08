Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi to vote for Cong. president election in Ballari

Rahul Gandhi and other delegates part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will vote in the Indian National Congress president election on October 17 at a campsite in Ballari, Jairam Ramesh, AICC General Secretary (Communications), said. “The central election authority of the party has decided to set up a polling booth at the campsite in Ballari where all delegates taking part in the Yatra will cast their ballot. October 17 will be a rest day for the Yatra to allow delegates to cast their votes in the president election,” Mr. Ramesh said. 


