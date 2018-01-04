Rahul Gandhi to address ST convention

All India Congress Committee President Rahul Gandhi will be inaugurating a mega Scheduled Tribes rally organised by the Congress in Hosapete on January 27.

Giving details, Congress leader and MLC V.S. Ugrappa and Minister for Cooperation Ramesh Jarkiholi said holding the rally assumed significance not only to strengthen the community but also to bring to the fore various issues, including the demand for enhancement of reservation percentage from the present three to 7.5, and also highlight the problems facing the backward Hyderabad-Karnataka region, besides strengthening the community ahead of the Assembly elections.

Around five lakh community people from across the State are expected to participate, Mr. Ugrappa said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president G. Parmeshwara, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal are among the host of Ministers and senior party leaders to attend the rally.

To address farmers' meet

According to the tentative itinerary, Mr. Gandhi is also expected to address a farmers’ convention, interact with students and intellectuals on January 28 in Mysuru and also participate in a public rally in Bengaluru on January 29, Mr. Ugrappa said.

Allum Veerbhadrappa and N.Y. Gopalkrishna, both legislators, former MLA N. Suryanarayan Reddy, were among other party leaders present.