Rahul Gandhi to address Karnataka leaders on Monday

As the Congress is gearing up for the next Assembly elections, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who is visiting the city on Monday, will address a general body meeting of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee at Jnana Jyothi auditorium at 3 p.m.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) G. Parameshwara, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka K.V. Venugopal and over 1,500 members of the general body of the KPCC are expected to attend the meeting. Besides KPCC office bearers, MPs, ministers, legislators, former legislators, zilla panchayat chiefs, block, taluk and district office bearers will also be in attendance.

Mr. Gandhi is visiting the State for the first visit after granting an extension to Mr. Parameshwara as the KPCC president and appointment of K C Venugopal as general secretary in-charge of the state.

Giving details of Mr. Gandhi’s visit, Mr. Parameshwara told presspersons that the AICC vice-president will address the challenges before the Congress, both at the national and state level. He is also likely to spell out the party’s road map for campaign to take on the Modi government’s “anti-people policies”. He will also focus on the need to strengthen the party organisation in the state, with the Assembly polls scheduled in March-April next year.

Mr. Gandhi is also scheduled to attend a programme organised for the release of National Herald’s commemorative publication “India at a Crossroads: 70 years of Independence” on Monday morning.