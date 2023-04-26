Rahul Gandhi to address election rally in Jewargi on Friday

April 26, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Congress disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi will address an election rally in Jewargi Assembly Constituency in Kalaburagi district on Friday.

The former Minister and MLA Sridhar Babu, in-charge for Kalaburagi division, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, said that Mr. Gandhi will arrive in Kalaburagi on Thursday evening and he will make a night halt in the city.

On Friday morning, he will campaign for Congress legislator Ajay Singh and address a public meeting in Jewargi town.

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, K.C. Venugopal, Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar will be present.

Mr. Babu said that the people of the State are fed up with corruption and misrule under the BJP rule in State and exuded the confidence of Congress wresting Karnataka from the BJP.