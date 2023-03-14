Rahul Gandhi set to visit Belagavi on March 20

March 14, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Belagavi

Rahul Gandhi, AICC leader, is expected to visit Belagavi on March 20. This will be his first visit to poll-bound Karnataka, months after the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him wound its way through parts of the State.

The party is planning another rally in the Old Mysore region before the announcement of elections, that is likely in the last week of March, a Congress leader said.

D.K. Shivakumar, KPCC president, will address party leaders and workers in the Congress office in Belagavi on March 16, to review preparations. Party MPs, MLAs, leaders, and aspirants have been invited to the preparatory meeting. District party unit is seeking relevant permits from authorities, a leader said.

Mr. Gandhi will arrive in the morning from New Delhi and return in the evening, party sources said. He is also likely to hold a meeting of northern Karnataka leaders and discuss issues related to distribution of tickets and the poll campaign.

Priyank Kharge, KPCC spokesperson, said in New Delhi on Tuesday, that the visit of Mr. Rahul would inspire the youth of Karnataka.

“Today’s youth face various problems like unemployment and economic inequality. They are worried about the very existence of the Indian Constitution. The yatra that passed through parts of Karnataka has inspired a lot of youth. They are looking forward to Mr. Rahul’s visit. They are hopeful that he will give some assurances,” Mr. Kharge said.