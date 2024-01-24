Rahul Gandhi security breach in Assam dereliction of duty of Centre and State, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

January 24, 2024 03:06 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the security breach during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam amounts to negligence and dereliction of duty by the Centre and the State.

Speaking to mediapersons at Periyapatana in Mysuru district on January 24, Mr. Siddaramaiah echoed the views of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah complaining of security lapses at Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Assam, and expressed similar concerns.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said it is the duty of the Centre and the Assam government to provide security to Rahul Gandhi. The Nehru family faces security threats, and lapses in security amount to failure in discharging duty and dereliction of duty on the part of the government, he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of deliberately trying to create hurdles for the yatra in an attempt to impress Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Instigating people to oppose the yatra is against the Constitution, and also unbecoming of a Chief Minister. I condemn it vehemently,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

He said every citizen has the right to oppose the government or participate in a padayatra. Rahul Gandhi had undertaken the Nyay Yatra to understand the problems of the people of the country, and come up with solutions.

On the delay in disbursement of drought relief to Karnataka, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he had repeatedly requested the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to release funds, but it has not been done so far. ‘’I once again reminded the Prime Minister during his recent visit to the State and urged him to get the funds released on a priority basis,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

He refuted suggestions that the model code of conduct, which may kick in once Lok Sabha elections are announced, may further delay the dispersal of funds. ‘’The model code of conduct does not apply to handling drought relief and other natural calamities,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State Government is managing drought relief on its own. The release of the first instalment of ₹2,000 each to farmers would be completed in a week. So far, the government has released ₹550 crore, he added.