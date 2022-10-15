Rahul Gandhi says Karnataka BJP regime ‘anti-SC-ST’

Congress leader alleges Karnataka BJP-led dispensation is a ‘commission’ government

PTI Ballari (Karnataka)
October 15, 2022 16:56 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with party leaders from Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, walking in border areas of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka as against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a "40% commission" government.

The BJP government in Karnataka is "anti-SC and ST," and there is a 50% rise in atrocities against these oppressed people, Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

The BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40% commission" government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged.

