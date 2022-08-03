Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi receives Ishta Linga Deekshe, learns about Basava philosophy

AICC former president Rahul Gandhi being greeted by Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana Swamy of Murugharajendra Mutt in Chitradurga district on August 3. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Special Correspondent Hassan August 03, 2022 16:01 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 16:02 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received the Ishta Linga Deekshe from Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, pontiff of Murugharajendra Mutt in Chitradurga district on Wednesday.

The seer conducted the Ishta Disha Deekshe ceremony, considered an important ritual in the Lingayat sect. As part of the ritual, the seer offered Mr. Gandhi an Ishta Linga and applied vibhuthi on his forehead.

Mr. Gandhi told the seer that he would worship the Ishta Linga and follow Basavanna’s philosophy. He also requested the seer to send a representative of the mutt to his place so that he could learn the rituals associated with the Ishta Linga.

Speaking to the media, Shivamurthy Sharana said Rahul Gandhi was curious to know the heritage and philosophy of the mutt. He also had a few questions about the customs followed by the mutt. The seer explained to him about the Basava philosophy. “As he was keen to learn about the way we offer our prayers, I demonstrated to him the Ishta Linga pooje (worshipping of the Ishta Linga)”, he said.

AICC former president Rahul Gandhi, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana of of Murugharajendra Mutt in Chitradurga district on August 3. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Rahul Gandhi then showed interest to have Ishta Linga Deekshe. “I offered him the Ishta Linga. He accepted it happily. I told him that now he had become a follower of Basava. He has requested me to send a person to guide him on Ishta Linga pooje,” the seer said.

The seer said Rahul Gandhi received Deekshe only after having discussion on the Basava philosophy. “He showed interest and accepted it happily. The ceremony was not scheduled in advance,” he said.

