Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through Karnataka, on Thursday met silk farmers at Molakalmur in Chitradurga district before addressing the public. Leaders of the party, including Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, later climbed a water tank and waved the national flag. The yatra will enter Ballari on Friday. ADVERTISEMENT

