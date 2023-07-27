HamberMenu
Rahul Gandhi exhorts youth to rise against injustice, feel the pain of Manipur

July 27, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A video grab of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi digitally addressing a programme of Indian Youth Congress, on Thursday.

A video grab of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi digitally addressing a programme of Indian Youth Congress, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday exhorted the youth of the country to rise and stand against the injustice and feel the pain of people of Manipur.

“If you cannot feel the pain and hurt of the people of Manipur, you cannot lead the Congress,” he told the Indian Youth Congress convention ‘Behtar Bharat Ki Buniyaad’ being held in Bengaluru, in a live video lecture from Kerala.

Asserting that it was the fight between two ideologies that of the RSS and the BJP on one side and the Congress on other, Mr. Gandhi said they (the RSS and the BJP) want a select group of people to rule and own the resources of the country. They want to give the entire wealth of the country to a select few, he said, according to a press release.

The Congress wanted unity and harmony and wanted to take everyone along, said Mr. Gandhi, adding everyone should feel secure in the country.

Referring to what happened in Manipur, which has been burning for about three months now, he said, the Prime Minister did not speak a word about the violence, as he knew it was his ideology that had set the State on fire. He said the Prime Minister could have at least flown down to Manipur and met people there.

