Rahul Gandhi holds closed-door meeting with experts in Hubballi

After launching the Congress’ Lok Sabha election campaign in Haveri, All-India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi held a closed-door meting with intellectuals at a hotel in Hubballi on Saturday.

At the meeting, which was out of bounds for the media, various issues, including the weakening of democratic values and how educational institutions and cultural organisations are being used to promote a particular ideology, were discussed.

Some of the participants reportedly took exception to some people calling Mr. Gandhi “Pappu” and described him as a man of great humility and maturity.

Linguist Ganesh N. Devy, writer Rajendra Chenni, Shankar Halagatti of Dharwad, Pune-based activist Sandesh Bhandare, K. Neela, Dhanaji Gurav from Maharashtra, and scientist Surekha Devy were among those who met the Congress president.

They said the meeting was apolitical and Mr. Gandhi just wanted to hear their suggestions on a few issues. The discussion is said to have involved matters such as strengthening the democracy, the agrarian crisis, issues of tribal rights, and demoralising of people working in institutions.

LIC union leader Abdul Khan, academician Ashok A. Pal, Gandhian Basavaprabhu Hosakeri, writer Siddanagouda Patil, political scientist Muzaffar Assadi, Shankargouda Satmar, theatre personality Prakash Garud, water expert Rajendra Poddar, gynaecologist Sanjeev Kulkarni, and Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal and Dinesh Gundu Rao were among those present.