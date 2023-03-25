Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Chikkamgaluru Congress workers stage protest

March 25, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Hassan

Workers of Chikkamagaluru district unit of the Congress, on Saturday, staged a protest in Chikkamgaluru condemning the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as member of Lok Sabha.

The protesters alleged that Mr. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified hurriedly for political reasons. The ruling party did not want him in Parliament. The decision was politically motivated and against the basic principles of democracy, they said.

The BJP was trying to silence Opposition leaders through such acts. The Karnataka Assembly had not bothered to disqualify two BJP legislators, who were convicted. It showed the BJP was engaged in petty politics, the protesters alleged.

Former MLC Gayathri Shanthe Gowda, district Congress president Amshumanth Gowda and others led the protest.