ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Chikkamgaluru Congress workers stage protest

March 25, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Workers of Chikkamagaluru district unit of the Congress, on Saturday, staged a protest in Chikkamgaluru condemning the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as member of Lok Sabha.

The protesters alleged that Mr. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified hurriedly for political reasons. The ruling party did not want him in Parliament. The decision was politically motivated and against the basic principles of democracy, they said.

The BJP was trying to silence Opposition leaders through such acts. The Karnataka Assembly had not bothered to disqualify two BJP legislators, who were convicted. It showed the BJP was engaged in petty politics, the protesters alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former MLC Gayathri Shanthe Gowda, district Congress president Amshumanth Gowda and others led the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US