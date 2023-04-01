HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi case: Nagamohan Das raises objections

Former judge says quantum of punishment against the ‘principle of proportionality’

April 01, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

H.N. Nagamohan Das, retired judge of the Karnataka High Court, has raised his objections over the way Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was convicted and disqualified.

Delivering a lecture at a workshop for journalists in Hassan on Saturday, he said Mr. Rahul Gandhi had given a statement in Kolar in Karnataka that was questioned in a court in Surat. “Territorial jurisdiction should have been taken into account before taking up the matter for hearing. And, if Mr. Rahul Gandhi could be convicted for his statement, there are many such statements given by others that could warrant similar convictions,”, he said. 

“Yesterday I saw someone saying that ‘all thieves in the Opposition are joining hands’. Earlier, someone commented that all terrorists belonged to one religion. If Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s statement was fit for criminal defamation, what about these statements”, Mr.oDas wondered. He felt that the quantum of punishment was against the ‘principle of proportionality’.

Further, he said, in India, freedom of expression had been guaranteed to the citizens with some reasonable restrictions. Journalists enjoy the freedom as much as any citizen of the country. There have been many acts and rules pertaining to the functioning of the media. “At present, journalists cannot refuse to disclose the source of information in court. However, there is a need to protect journalists in this regard”, he said. He also preferred a voluntary code of conduct for the press over laws to regulate the media.

Senior journalist B.M. Haneef, Hassan district Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mallesh Gowda and Hassan District Working Journalists Association president Ballu Gopal were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.