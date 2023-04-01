Rahul Gandhi case: Nagamohan Das raises objections

April 01, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Hassan

H.N. Nagamohan Das, retired judge of the Karnataka High Court, has raised his objections over the way Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was convicted and disqualified.

Delivering a lecture at a workshop for journalists in Hassan on Saturday, he said Mr. Rahul Gandhi had given a statement in Kolar in Karnataka that was questioned in a court in Surat. “Territorial jurisdiction should have been taken into account before taking up the matter for hearing. And, if Mr. Rahul Gandhi could be convicted for his statement, there are many such statements given by others that could warrant similar convictions,”, he said.

“Yesterday I saw someone saying that ‘all thieves in the Opposition are joining hands’. Earlier, someone commented that all terrorists belonged to one religion. If Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s statement was fit for criminal defamation, what about these statements”, Mr.oDas wondered. He felt that the quantum of punishment was against the ‘principle of proportionality’.

Further, he said, in India, freedom of expression had been guaranteed to the citizens with some reasonable restrictions. Journalists enjoy the freedom as much as any citizen of the country. There have been many acts and rules pertaining to the functioning of the media. “At present, journalists cannot refuse to disclose the source of information in court. However, there is a need to protect journalists in this regard”, he said. He also preferred a voluntary code of conduct for the press over laws to regulate the media.

Senior journalist B.M. Haneef, Hassan district Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mallesh Gowda and Hassan District Working Journalists Association president Ballu Gopal were present.