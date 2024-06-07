ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi to appear in Bengaluru court today in defamation case filed by BJP

Updated - June 07, 2024 10:42 am IST

Published - June 07, 2024 09:52 am IST - BENGALURU

On June 1, the BJP Karnataka unit sought the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against Rahul Gandhi for non-appearance

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was received by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar at the Kempe Gowda International Airport in Bengaluru on June 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bengaluru on June 7 where he will appear before a special court at 10.30 a.m. in response to a summons issued by a court in a defamation case filed by BJP’s Karnataka unit against the publication of advertisements in newspapers labelling the BJP as corrupt during the 2023 State Legislative Assembly polls campaign.

Mr. Gandhi was received by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar at the Kempe Gowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar were granted bail on June 1 in the same case.

Later, he will hold a discussion with the newly elected Karnataka Congress MPs and defeated candidates at Bharath Jodo Bhavan in the city at 11:30 a.m. Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar will also be present.

Mr. Shivakumar said, “Rahul Gandhi would attend the court in connection with a case filed by the BJP over an advertisement by the Congress party on the corruption rate card. BJP MLA Yatnal himself had said that the Chief Minister’s post costs ₹2,500 crore in BJP. The advertisement included media reports about the BJP’s corruption. Rahul Gandhi’s name has been included in the complaint to get publicity.”

On June 1, the BJP Karnataka unit sought the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against Rahul Gandhi for non-appearance even as the Congress party leaders argued that Rahul Gandhi was not linked to the publication of advertisements by the party in Karnataka.

The court exempted the appearance of Rahul Gandhi on June 1 but stated that he must be present on June 7.

The case of defamation was taken up based on a private complaint filed before the court by BJP MLC Keshav Prasad on May 8, 2023, who alleged that the Congress leaders were calling the BJP Government’s dispensation from 2019 to 2023 in the State as corrupt.

