Rahul Gandhi announces Yuva Nidhi Cash Incentive Scheme for unemployed youth in Karnataka

March 20, 2023 - Belagavi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi announced the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme, that offers a monthly allowance to unemployed youth in Karnataka, during the Yuva kranti rally in Belagavi on March 20. The rally is part of the preparations for the Assembly polls, the dates of which are expected to be announced in the coming days.

This is the fourth ‘guarantee’ announced by the Congress before the Assembly polls in Karnataka. The party claims that these promises will help families in various ways.

Under the first guarantee of Anna Bhagya, each poor family will get 10 kilograms of foodgrains every month. In Graha Jyoti promise, every family will get 200 units of power for free. Under Graha Lakshmi guarantee, every woman head of the family will get ₹2,000 cash incentive. Under Yuva Nidhi, every educated youth in every family will get a cash incentive ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 for the first two years. Yuva Nidhi will cover all graduates and diploma holders. Diploma holders will get ₹1,500 per month for two years while graduates will get ₹3,000 per month

“These are not mere words. These are solemn promises that are binding on us. You can question us if we do not implement them,” the Congress leader said.

“I met all kinds of people during the Bharat Jodo yatra. Most of the young men and women that I interacted with told me that they are suffering from unemployment. The government is not helping them find jobs, and they were desperate. Hence, we came up with this promise, that we are calling the Congress guarantee,” he said.

“We are making these promises to the youth as the BJP is not giving jobs. Please do not think that our promises will stop at the monthly payments. We will go ahead and fill all 2.5 lakh government vacancies in Karnataka. We will also create 10 lakh jobs in Karnataka in five years,” Mr Gandhi said.

Mr Gandhi started by saying that India is an ancient civilization, but a young nation. “The youth are the future of this country. Our Yuva Nidhi is aimed at protecting the interests of unemployed youth. It will serve them till they get jobs,” he said.

“The BJP government in Karnataka should be voted out because it is a 40% commission government that protects the corrupt. It is making false promises to the people and misleading the youth. However, we are staying focused on welfare and development,” he said.

“I am thankful to the people of Karnataka who gave me great support and showered love on me during the Bharat Jodo yatra. I met women who recounted their difficulties. Our guarantees are aimed at addressing such issues,” he said.

The Congress will increase the quantum of reservation for SC/STs if it is voted to power in Karnataka. “I am very confident that the Congress will hold the reins of power in Karnataka and fulfil the promises made to the people. Congress will sweep these polls. I know that,” he said.

“The Union government is selling public assets to their friends. Several air ports and sea ports have been given at a pittance to people like Gautam Adani who are friends of the ruling party. All this should stop, and vital areas should remain in the public sector,” he said.

