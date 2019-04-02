‘Rahul contesting Wayanad on public demand’

YADGIR

02 April 2019 23:12 IST

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge has said that AICC president Rahul Gandhi is contesting in Wayanad, Kerala, on public demand, and added that he would win in both Amethi and Wayanad constituencies. He was speaking to reporters in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Mr. Kharge, here to attend a workers’ meeting, said Mr. Gandhi is not apprehensive of defeat in Amethi. Thus, the remarks by BJP leaders who had contested in two constituencies, over his contesting from Wayanad, were not correct, he added.

He critised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for playing the Hindu card and said he was doing so to take advantage of Hindus ahead of the elections. “The people’s support to the coalition candidates in the State was immense. We will register victories in more constituencies in the State,” he said.

To a question he said that the PM had lost credibility among voters.

Appeal for unity

Mr. Kharge, whose political career began from Yadgir district, said divisive forces were trying to divide the nation on caste and religious bases.

“The BJP leaders are supporting such divisive forces and helping them grow. Therefore, people should join hands to prevent them,” he appealed. He listed out failed projects introduced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, and said that despite the failures, the PM was spreading falsehoods by raising sentimental issues. He expressed confidence that voters would defeat Mr. Modi and bring the Congress to power at the Centre to strengthen the Constitution.

Mari Gowda Hulkal, District Congress Committee, B.V. Naik, MP; Channareddy Patil Tunnur, former MLC; and others were present.