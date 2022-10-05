Rahul appeals to Bommai to save injured elephant calf

The Hindu Bureau
October 05, 2022 21:52 IST

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, appealed for his intervention to help an injured baby elephant. “The Congress president and I briefly visited Nagarhole Tiger Reserve where we came across the painful sight of an injured baby elephant, with its mother. The calf has a severely injured tail and trunk, and is fighting for its life,” said Mr. Gandhi, who is taking a break in Kodagu with his mother Sonia Gandhi. Stating that the calf is in urgent need of medical care, he said: “Therefore, I wanted to cross political boundaries and appeal to your sense of compassion to intervene and save the little elephant. I am confident that it will survive if given proper treatment. I hope you will extend timely assistance to save the iconic little elephant. Earlier in the day, Ms. Sonia offered Dasara prayers at a temple at H.D. Kote. She is expected to join the Yatra that resumes on Thursday.

