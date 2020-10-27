Rahul Agarwal is new DRM of Mysuru Division of SWR

Rahul Agarwal took charge as Divisional Railway Manager of Mysuru Division of South Western Railway on Tuesday.

According to a railway release, he is a 1992-batch Indian Railway Traffic Service officer and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. He obtained his second Masters in Thermal Engineering, also from IIT, Roorkee.

Mr. Agarwal has a wide range of experience in all sectors of railway operations and management, having worked as Executive Director, Traffic Transportation (Steel) Railway Board, New Delhi, and as Chief Passenger Traffic Manager and Chief Commercial Manager, Freight Marketing, North Central Railway, the release stated.

He has attended training courses in Singapore and Malaysia, besides having participated in the Advanced Management Programme at the National Academy of Indian Railways, Vadodara. He was a recipient of the Railway Minister’s award in 2013 for outstanding service.

The outgoing DRM, Aparna Garg, who demitted office, will assume charge as Principal Financial Advisor at Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, the release said.