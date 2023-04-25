Rahul addresses Yuva Samvada in Gadag

April 25, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Congress disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi has said that a reading of history will reveal that the RSS has always had an anti-constitutional stand and it stood with the British and the kings and not with common people.

“Now also, the BJP stands with the capitalists having a huge cache of money,” he said.

Participating in a Yuva Samvada programme in Gadag on Monday, Mr. Gandhi said that the BJP leaders spoke about changing the Constitution but the Congress will not allow it to happen.

On his disqualification as a member of Parliament, he said, “They (BJP) thought that if they snatch away my parliamentary membership and residence, my voice will be suppressed. But I will not stop asking questions.”

Mr. Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about creating two crore jobs every year but he failed to fulfil that and now, he feigns ignorance about engineers and graduates working as delivery boys and daily wagers.

The Prime Minister should reveal to the nation the number of jobs lost in the country because of Adani, he said.

Raising a question over the relationship between Gautam Adani and Mr. Modi, he said that he sought to know in Parliament how a company with no prior experience in airport maintenance can be given the contract and why the policy was changed to suit Mr. Adani.

“Consequently, my speech was deleted from the record books and I was thrown out from Parliament. But I will keep asking questions,” he said.

During the interaction, Mr. Gandhi asked the youths to ask questions in their mother tongue and elaborated on the experience he has had during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He also stressed the need for release of data on caste census, distribution of nation’s wealth for the welfare of the needy and creation of equal opportunities for people of all communities.

He then divulged his view point on various issues while answering questions.

AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Sujewala, the former Minister H.K. Patil, party leader B.R. Yavagal, Youth Congress State president Haris Nalapad and others were present.