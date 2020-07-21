Raging Arabian Sea swallows considerable extent of seashore along coast

MANGALURU

21 July 2020 18:00 IST

Batapady end-point on Karnataka-Kerala border cut-off after sea erodes fisheries road

The week-long heavy rains that subsided since Sunday has been causing intensified sea erosion along the Karnataka coast even as the fisheries road from Someshwara, south of Mangaluru, to Batapady beach on the Kerala border has almost been washed away in the last couple of days.

Many areas on the Arabian seashore, particularly those close to breakwaters, have been witnessing extensive damage for several years. The erosion has aggravated this year. Washing away of Batapady road has cut off connectivity for many residents as well as for visitors to the end-point. Roaring waves are now slamming the boundary walls of private properties on the stretch.

Batapady, a scenic backwater location on the southern tip of Karnataka, was proposed to be developed into a tourist attraction and the government had commenced some works. The seashore, right from Ullal till Batapady, excluding the Someshwara temple stretch [because of the presence of large boulders], has been witnessing erosion for decades. The raging waves have swallowed over 500 metres of seashore in Ullal area while nearly 200 metres of seashore was washed away between Someshwara and Batapady.

Consequently, the sea had come very close to the fisheries road last monsoon itself. Local residents allege that the incomplete work on construction of groynes in the area under the ADB-funded Someshwara Shoreline Protection Project has only aggravated the erosion.

Other places

Meanwhile, the Arabian Sea continued to swallow large chunks of the shore at many other places. Kulai to the north of Panambur beach and portions of NITK beach at Suratkal have witnessed damage. The Sasihithlu Munda beach, promoted as a surfing destination, too has seen extensive damage compounding last year’s massive erosion. Concrete benches erected for tourists at this location next to Nandini river’s mouth with the Arabian Sea, have been washed away.

In Udupi district, massive sea erosions were reported in Hejmady, Padubidri, Kaup, Bengre, Uppinakudru, Kota, Gangolli, Maravanthe, Koderi and Byndoor villages.