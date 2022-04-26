Ragi to be procured at MSP in Mysuru

Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation would be procuring ragi from farmers at a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹3,377 a quintal and registration for the procurement has commenced from Tuesday.

A minimum of 10 quintals and a maximum of 20 quintals per acre would be procured, said a note from the office of Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru.

The government has decided to procure 1.14 lakh tonnes of ragi at the MSP, following an appeal from farmers. The provision excludes farmers whose ragi for the year 2021-22 had already been procured.

In this connection, procurement centres will function at APMCs in Mysuru, T Narsipur, Hunsur, K.R. Nagar, Saligrama, H.D. Kote, Periyapatna and Bettadapura. One more centre will function near the travellers’ bungalow at Chunchanakatte in K.R. Nagar taluk.