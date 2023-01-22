ADVERTISEMENT

Ragi procurement centre inaugurated in Chikkamagaluru

January 22, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Hassan

Former minister and MLA C.T. Ravi inaugurated the centre located at APMC premises

Chikkamagaluru district administration, on Sunday, January 22, started a centre to procure ragi at minimum support price in Chikkamagaluru. Former minister and MLA C.T. Ravi inaugurated the centre located at APMC premises.

Karnataka government has fixed minimum support price for ragi at ₹3,578 per quintal. The centre would procure a maximum of 20 quintals of ragi from a farmer. The administration is hoping to procure 50,000 quintal of ragi from the growers. Actual procurement will begin on February 1.

Mr. Ravi, speaking after inaugurating the centre, said ragi had gained significance since the time of Ramayana. “It is good for health. And, it is widely believed that one who consumes ragi regularly does not fall sick. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has popularised organic millets across the globe,” he said.

The government decided to procure ragi from farmers to help small growers. The same would be distributed to public through fair price shops, he said.

Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation will be procuring ragi from farmers. The MLA instructed officers to ensure foolproof system to procure ragi at the centre.

Senior officers of Food and Civil Supplies Department, Marketing Federation and others were present.

