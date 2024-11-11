 />
Ragi, paddy procurement under MSP to start soon in Mysuru

MSP for ragi has been fixed at ₹4,290 a quintal while for paddy, the MSP is ₹2,300 a quintal; farmers must register on the FRUITS portal to use the facility

Published - November 11, 2024 10:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy presiding over the meeting on MSP for ragi and paddy, at his office in Mysuru on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy presiding over the meeting on MSP for ragi and paddy, at his office in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The minimum support price (MSP) for the procurement of ragi and paddy from farmers in Mysuru district has been fixed for the year 2024-25.

While urging the farmers who have paddy and ragi to register to make use of the facility, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy on Monday said farmers can participate in large numbers as the MSP for paddy and ragi has been fixed at ₹2,300 a quintal and ₹4,290 a quintal respectively. The DC was presiding over a meeting convened on the MSP programme in the district for the current season.

He said the procurement of ragi and paddy will take place through the Karnataka State Agricultural Marketing Federation which has been appointed as the procurement agency by the government for the ragi and paddy procurement in Mysuru district.

As per the government guidelines, the quality of ragi and paddy has to be certified and measures have to be taken in this direction. The officers from the procurement agency must oversee the quality of ragi and paddy at the centres before the procurements are done.

The DC told the officials to identify suitable places for storing the procured ragi and paddy, and added that the agency must ensure that the procurement centres have graders for checking the quality of paddy. He said the farmers who wish to sell their produce at the procurement centres must register on the Farmer Registration and a Unified Beneficiary Information System (FRUITS) portal of the Government of Karnataka.

The MSP for ragi has been fixed and the procurement, along with paddy, will commence soon in Mysuru district.

The MSP for ragi has been fixed and the procurement, along with paddy, will commence soon in Mysuru district. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

If farmers have not yet registered, they should first and then bring their produce to the procurement centres. The amount after farmers sell their ragi and paddy at the procurement centres will be directly credited into their bank accounts. The farmers have to produce their FRUITS’ ID and Aadhaar-linked bank account, Mr. Reddy said.

The details on the day on which the procurement commences will be notified at the Raitha Samparka Kendras. Also, the details of the procurement centres will be notified at the RSKs for the benefit of farmers and farmer leaders, he added.

Joint Directors of Food and Civil Supplies and Agriculture Department and other officials were present.

