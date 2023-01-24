Ragi and paddy procurement centres inaugurated in Mysuru

January 24, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Co-operation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in-charge of Mysuru district, opened the procurement centres for ragi and paddy under the Government’s Minimum Support Price (MSP) programme at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard in Bandipalya in Mysuru on Tuesday, January 24.

The government will continue to procure ragi and paddy grown by the farmers till March 31, 2023 by paying ₹3,578 for every quintal of ragi besides ₹2,040 for ordinary paddy and ₹2,060 for grade A paddy at the procurement centres.

He said the Centre had given the State government to purchase a total of 50 lakh quintals of ragi and another 50 lakh quintals of paddy. After meeting the State’s requirement for ragi from the procurement, the State can consider sending the surplus for use in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, he said.

Farmers, who wish to sell ragi and paddy at the MSP announced by the Ggovernment should register themselves with the authorities, he said. Similar procurement centres had been opened at APMC yards in different taluks of Mysuru district.

Till January 24, 2023, a total of 11,712 farmers had registered themselves with the authorities to sell a total of 3,60,566 quintals of paddy in Mysuru district while 39,237 farmers had registered themselves to sell a total of 6,19,733 quintals of ragi in the district.

MLA representing Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Mysuru G.T. Deve Gowda said the procurement centres had attracted a large number of ragi farmers as the market price of the commodity was less. However, some paddy farmers are also selling their produce in the open market as some may be getting ₹200 to ₹300 more per quintal.

Training for students

Meanwhile, a total of 30 BSc. (Agriculture) students from University of Agricultural Sciences have been deputed to the procurement centre at APMC yard in Mysuru for practical training.

Welcoming the students, Mr. Gowda said the students will get a good opportunity to interact with not only farmers, but also the traders and middlemen, who come to the APMC yard.

He called upon the students to make use of the opportunity to study the market during their training.