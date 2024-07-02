Raghunandan A.N. is new MUDA Commissioner

The State government on Tuesday appointed Raghunandan A.N. as the new Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Mr. Raghunandan, a senior grade KAS official, who was working as Deputy Secretary – 2 in the Urban Development Department, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, replaces G.T. Dinesh Kumar as the Commissioner of MUDA.

The government has also appointed Prasanna Kumar as the new Secretary of MUDA. Mr. Prasanna Kumar, is also a senior grade KAS official, who had been working as the Chief Manager, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd., Bengaluru.

The appointments of Mr. Raghunandan and Mr. Prasanna Kumar come in the wake of the State government’s decision to transfer senior officials of MUDA including Commissioner Dinesh Kumar while ordering a probe into the alleged irregularities in allotment of alternative sites under the 50:50 scheme for land-losers.

Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh, who visited Mysuru on Monday and held discussions with senior officials of MUDA, ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities by a four-member Committee headed by the Commissioner, Urban Development Authorities, Venkatachalapathi R., an IAS officer.

In the Government Order on the inquiry, the committee has been given two weeks to submit the report.