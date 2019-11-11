Raghavendra wants weekly train services to Chennai, Renigunta to run twice a week

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP for Shivamogga, has requested the Ministry of Railways to convert the weekly train services from Shivamogga to Chennai and Renigunta into bi-weekly services.

He was speaking after flagging-off the newly introduced services at a programme here on Sunday.

Mr. Raghavendra said that as many pilgrims from Malnad region visit Tirupati, the direct service to Renigunta will benefit them.

However, at present, both the trains reach Chennai and Renigunta and depart from there on the same day.

Hence, many passengers may not be able to use the return service. Considering this, the present weekly services should be converted into bi-weekly services and the trains should run on alternate days, he said.

Regarding the work of providing railway connectivity between Shivamogga and Ranebennur via Shikaripur, he said that, the project would be commissioned in three-and-a-half years.

The project is estimated to cost ₹1,500 crore of which the State government has agreed to contribute ₹750 crore.