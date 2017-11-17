Karnataka

Raghavendra Swamy Mutt carriesout rituals at Navavrindavan

Sri Subudhendra Swamiji of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Mantralayam, at Navavrindavan, Anegundi, near Hampi on Thursday.

Sri Subudhendra Swamiji of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh, performed the first-day puja of the three-day aradhana rituals of Sri Padmanabha Tirtha, the first disciple of Sri Madhwacharya, at Navavrindavan at Anegundi near Hampi on Thursday. Sri Satyatma Tirtha Swamiji of Uttaradi Mutt did not visit the island as he had decided to perform the rituals at Hosapete.

Meanwhile, Vidyadheeshachar of Uttaradi Mutt told presspersons that Satyatma Tirtha Swamiji had decided to perform the three-day rituals at Hosapete itself, instead of at Navavrindavan, to avoid any kind of possible untoward incident, conflicts and also confusion among the followers of the mutt.

He also observed that Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt had resorted to false propaganda that the orders passed by the High Court of Karnataka was in its favour and that it could also perform the puja rituals there.

Talking to presspersons, Sri Subudhendra Swamiji said that he had invited the swamiji of Uttaradi Mutt to join him in performing the rituals. “We are open, and we welcome the swamiji of Uttaradi Mutt to perform the puja rituals together. As of now, there has been no response. Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt will perform the pujas on all the three days there,” he clarified.

