Raghavendra opposes two toll plazas between Shivamogga and Shiralakoppa

Published - August 27, 2024 09:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
B.Y. Raghavendra

B.Y. Raghavendra | Photo Credit: ANI

Shivamogga Member of Parliament B.Y. Raghavendra has said that two toll plazas on the State Highway 57 connecting Shivamogga and Tadasa in Shiggaon taluk should be removed.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Tuesday, the BJP MP said the two plazas are located within 30 km of each other, one at Savalanga and another near Shiralakoppa. As per the norm, there should be a minimum distance of 60 km between two plazas. The plazas had been looting money from travelers. They should be shut down.

“We are in support of the protest against the toll plazas. I also spoke to the Shivamogga DC on this issue and asked him to take measures to close them,” he said.

Further, he reiterated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign, taking moral responsibility over the MUDA scam. “We are demanding his resignation on the grounds that his influence helped his family members get sites. Some people have filed the complaints with the Governor. He should resign and face the inquiry,” the BJP leader said.

